Stars Allianz 5A Index releases 2017 Chinese Sports Stars Commercial Value Comprehensive Index Rankings and Potential Index Rankings

– Stars Allianz Online Sports & Culture Media Co. Ltd. (“Stars Allianz”) compiled the Stars Allianz 5A Index based on the 5A ecosystem, which was created by analyzing and comparing a massive amount of data sourced from a big data database. The database combines the findings of long-term market surveys conducted by professionals specializing in sports, actuarial science, data search and mathematical modeling as well as marketing with the results of data search and sort.

Stars Allianz is a comprehensive data analysis service provider for the sports industry in China, founded by industry professionals under the guidance of the authorities responsible for the development of the country’s sports industry. The company is primarily engaged in product creation and design, investment, project management and business development relating to China’s sports entertainment sector. With years of experience in market research, the firm continues to leverage its core high-quality resources as it expands its presence and differentiates itself from peers on the back of its unrivaled advantages.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623039/Stars_Allianz.jpg

